WoodTrust Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.08.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

