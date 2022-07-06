WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 557,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,334,000 after purchasing an additional 170,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.48.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.69. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

