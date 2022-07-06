WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $307,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

