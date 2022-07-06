WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

