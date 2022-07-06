WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 632 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.