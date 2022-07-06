World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Down 9.2%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.31 and last traded at $110.31. Approximately 1,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 48,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.46.
WRLD has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered World Acceptance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market cap of $683.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.56.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 144.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 103.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 62.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
