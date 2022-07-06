World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Down 9.2%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.31 and last traded at $110.31. Approximately 1,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 48,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.46.

WRLD has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered World Acceptance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market cap of $683.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.56.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $166.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 144.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 103.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 62.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

