Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.65

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95.

Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

