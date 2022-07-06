Wownero (WOW) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wownero (WOW) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $2,921.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,123.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,127.74 or 0.10380165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00135873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 699.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,499.80 or 1.00008364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.