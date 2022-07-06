Wrapped BNB Price Tops $237.42 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $237.42 or 0.01161891 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $131.91 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,123.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,127.74 or 0.10380165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00135873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 699.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,702,380 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.