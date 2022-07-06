Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 284,381 shares.The stock last traded at $12.81 and had previously closed at $13.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPOF. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 69.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

