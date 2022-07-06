ZB Token (ZB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $225,616.00

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $41.69 million and $225,616.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

