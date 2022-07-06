ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0607 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 54.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $563,907.19 and $11.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00284507 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00077916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075233 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

