Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Trading Up 0.4%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 112,591 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 101,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Zedge in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $39.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Zedge ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Mark Ghermezian purchased 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $25,302.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,149.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,070 shares of company stock worth $59,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zedge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zedge by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,531 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zedge by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 494,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zedge Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

