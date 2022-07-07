10,539 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $127.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,881. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.