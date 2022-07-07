1,081 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.06. 15,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.88.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

