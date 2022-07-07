1,570 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $137.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

