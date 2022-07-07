17,832 Shares in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.32. 189,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80.

