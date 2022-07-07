18,619 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after acquiring an additional 315,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,798,000 after acquiring an additional 329,780 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

