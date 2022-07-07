1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Up 9.7%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 58,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,870,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.74.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The business’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

