26,170 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Purchased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 58,338 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

