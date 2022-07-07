2,856 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.93. 35,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,880. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.