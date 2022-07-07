29,711 Shares in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Purchased by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,288. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

