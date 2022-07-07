3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $129.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.