3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in 3M by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

MMM stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $127.61. 26,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,764. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.