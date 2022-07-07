4,355 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.3% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,968,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.25. 1,388,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,806,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

