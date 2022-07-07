447 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 82,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 285,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.76. 33,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,095. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

