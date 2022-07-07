4,613 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

