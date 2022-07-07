51,363 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

