51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stake Boosted by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.28% of 51job worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 910,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in 51job by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 348,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 198,519 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in 51job by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of 51job by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 940,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at $32,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 51job in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of 51job stock remained flat at $$60.90 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,764. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.

51job Company Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

