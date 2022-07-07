64,436 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Bell Bank owned 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,579,000. B&I Capital AG boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 500,232 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $10,139,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $9,633,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 219,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

