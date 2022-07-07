66,204 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.61. 132,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

