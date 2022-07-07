732 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,159,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,790,000 after acquiring an additional 861,575 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,341,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,357,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 671,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 45,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 58,338 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88.

