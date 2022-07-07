76,506 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 76,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $22.18. 163,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,765,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

