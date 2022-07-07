AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.24-3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.75.

ABBV stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.59. The stock had a trading volume of 66,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,075. The firm has a market cap of $266.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.04. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 657,337 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

