ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. 518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,905. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 133,283 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in ABM Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 96,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.