abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.02

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.
About abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn (SLFPY)
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.