abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.02

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

About abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

