Abyss Price Tops $0.0162 (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. Abyss has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $170,995.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,852.59 or 0.99968209 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

