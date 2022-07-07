Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Trading Down 0.1%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 59,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 614,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 898,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 160,289 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

