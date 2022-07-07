Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.3% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,728. The firm has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.71. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

