Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.78

Shares of Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.78 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.19). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 6,092 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £128.29 million and a PE ratio of -11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.60.

About Access Intelligence (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

