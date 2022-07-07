Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Up 9.2%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.10. 16,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,654,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accolade to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($4.19). The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Accolade by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Accolade by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accolade by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

