ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $33.06 Million Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,555 shares during the period. Resolute Forest Products comprises approximately 1.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $33,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Shares of RFP stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 238,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,799. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 37.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RFP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Resolute Forest Products Profile (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.