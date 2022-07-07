ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 2,896 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of SMBC stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,136. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $429.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.42 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 36.05%. Research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, Director David J. Tooley acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.38 per share, for a total transaction of $190,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.47 per share, with a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,153,686.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

