adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Cut to €215.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €260.00 ($270.83) to €215.00 ($223.96) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($373.96) to €348.00 ($362.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on adidas from €300.00 ($312.50) to €265.00 ($276.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.63.

Get adidas alerts:

ADDYY stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 181,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. adidas has a one year low of $83.42 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.72.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in adidas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.