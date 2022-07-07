Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.26. 651,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,385,912. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.