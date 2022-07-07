AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor makes up approximately 2.0% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 849,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 74,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,353,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the period.

Get DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DTP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.7813 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.