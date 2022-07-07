AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Invests $697,000 in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 103,262 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.69. 2,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,707. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

