Aeternity Trading Up 4.8% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and $1.20 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 402,577,484 coins and its circulating supply is 356,756,540 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

