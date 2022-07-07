Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys 173 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

