Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys 189 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $274.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

